19 December 2021

Left-wing millennial elected Chile’s next president

By The Newsroom
19 December 2021

A left-wing millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president on Sunday, after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to former US president Donald Trump.

With 68% of 46,887 polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric had 55% of the votes, compared with 45% for his opponent, Jose Antonio Kast.

Mr Kast conceded defeat and called his opponent to congratulate him on his “grand triumph” as supporters of Boric gathered in central Santiago to celebrate.

