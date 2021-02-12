Legendary US TV host Larry King leaves fortune to his children
Legendary TV host Larry King's will has emerged and reveals his children will inherit his fortune.
In the handwritten document King requested that his estate be split equally among his five children: sons Larry King Jr, 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, as well as late son and daughter Andy and Chaia.
“This is my Last Will & Testament,” it stated. “It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.”
The document was dated October 17, 2019 — two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King.
Earlier, in 2010, King filed for divorce from Southwick King only to retract the paperwork three months later, but he filed again in 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
The will was also written less than a year before his children Andy and Chaia tragically died within 23 days of each other in the summer of 2020.
Andy, 65, unexpectedly passed away after a heart attack in late July, while Chaia, 52, died days earlier shortly after
having been diagnosed with lung cancer.