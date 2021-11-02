02 November 2021

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raises the X-factor among delegates at Cop26

By UK Newsroom
02 November 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio has made an appearance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin.

He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Kew Science, the research arm of Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, said he had visited its Carbon Garden space, where scientists will be highlighting the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change across Cop26.

A spokeswoman said the actor “seemed to enjoy seeing the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew’s display has on show”.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Kew stand (Heather McLeod, RBG Kew/PA)

DiCaprio, who describes himself as an actor and environmentalist on Instagram, updated his biography ahead of the event to include the hashtag #COP26.

He also added a link to the United Nations website page on climate change.

Leonardo DiCaprio has worked on a number of documentaries about the environment (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

In 2016, he was an executive producer on The Ivory Game, which examined the ivory trade.

Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens also filmed DiCaprio as he travelled around the world to see the effects of global warming for the 2016 feature Before The Flood.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raises the X-factor among delegates at Cop26

world news

Met must ‘get the rot out’ says mother after officers shared photos of her dead daughters’ bodies on WhatsApp

news

I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date ‘revealed’ as show returns to Gwrych Castle in Wales

tv & entertainment