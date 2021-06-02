Lockdown extended as Australian city tackles coronavirus cluster

An empty Swanston Street in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
An empty Swanston Street in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)
Wed 02 Jun 2021
A pandemic lockdown in Australia’s second largest city will be extended for a second week due to concerns over a growing cluster of coronavirus infections.

Victoria state acting premier James Merlino confirmed that Melbourne will remain in lockdown for seven more days from Friday, but pandemic restrictions will be eased elsewhere in the state.

Mr Merlino said that “if we let this thing run its course, it will explode”.

Victoria officials said that the state recorded six new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the latest outbreak to 60 active infections.

The lockdown is the fourth for Melbourne, which has five million residents.

