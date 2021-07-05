Luxembourg’s prime minister taken to hospital after positive Covid test

Xavier Bettel (AP)
By The Newsroom
9:36am, Mon 05 Jul 2021
Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Bettel has been taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure” after testing positive for Covid-19 a week earlier.

A government official said there was no new information early on Monday after Mr Bettel had been taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday.

The 48-year-old announced his positive test just after he had attended a European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days.

Xavier Bettel and Charles Michel (AP)

At first he experienced only mild symptoms, but he had to be taken to hospital on Sunday.

EU summit organisers said they are confident that all virus precaution measures had been strictly adhered to during the two-day meeting.

So far, no other leader has said he or she tested positive.

