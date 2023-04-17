17 April 2023

Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform

By The Newsroom
17 April 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed.

In a televised address to the nation, Mr Macron said “these changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension”, after he enacted the pension law on Saturday.

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added.

The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president, who is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

news