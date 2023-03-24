Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charle’s visit
French President Emmanuel Macron says “common sense and friendship” led to the cancellation of King Charles III’s upcoming visit due to the anti-government protests in France.
Speaking at a press conference after a summit in Brussels, Mr Macron said: “We would not be serious … to make a state visit in the middle of protests.”
He said proceeding with Sunday’s visit “would have prompted incidents” that would have been “detestable”.
He said Charles’s visit will likely be rescheduled for the beginning of summer.
Mr Macron condemned the violent behaviour that has taken place at some of the protests against his plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64, saying “violence has no place in a democracy”.
