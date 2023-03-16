16 March 2023

Macron uses special power to enact disputed French pension bill without a vote

By The Newsroom
16 March 2023

France’s government has invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension Bill without a vote in parliament, in a risky move by President Emmanuel Macron.

The decision was made a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the Bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

The Bill will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, and is the flagship legislation of Mr Macron’s second term.

The unpopular plan has prompted major strikes and protests across the country since January.

The move is expected to trigger a quick no-confidence motion in the government.

