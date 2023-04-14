14 April 2023

Macron’s plan to raise French retirement age approved by constitutional council

France’s Constitutional Council has approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation.

The move is likely to enrage unions and other opponents of the pension plan, including protesters gathered in towns and cities around France on Friday evening as the decision was announced.

The council rejected some other measures in the pension Bill but the higher age was central to Mr Macron’s plan and the target of protesters’ anger.

Mr Macron can enact the Bill within 15 days.

