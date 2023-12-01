01 December 2023

Madagascar’s top court ratifies presidential election result after boycott

By The Newsroom
01 December 2023

Madagascar’s top court has ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month’s election, giving him a third term as leader following a boycott of the vote by opposition candidates.

The High Constitutional Court said Mr Rajoelina received 58.96% of votes in the first round and was re-elected without the need for a run-off.

The results had already been announced by Madagascar’s electoral commission but the constitution requires they are ratified by the top court.

Mr Rajoelina, 49, first served as president of a provisional government from 2009-2014 following a political crisis and a coup in the Indian Ocean island. He won a vote in 2019.

The November 16 election was marked by trouble. It was delayed for a week because of a series of anti-Rajoelina protests led by the opposition. A curfew was announced on the eve of the election after protesters torched some ballot stations.

A coalition of opposition candidates called for a boycott although their names still appeared on ballots. Turnout was low, with only 46% of those registered casting a vote.

