Magnitude 7.2 earthquake felt in Japanese capital

10:11am, Sat 20 Mar 2021
A strong earthquake has been felt in Japan’s capital.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the strength of the quake at magnitude 7.2 after it was reported in Tokyo at around 6.10pm (9.10am GMT).

A tsunami advisory has been issued for Japan’s north-east coast.

The USGS said the quake was centred 21 miles east of Ishinomaki, off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s rugged north-east, at a depth of 37 miles.

The area was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

