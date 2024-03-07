Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

Malaysia’s prime minister has accused the US of becoming more ‘transactional’, using rewards and punishments to achieve aims with other countries, and should be encouraged to enhance co-operation with China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim advocated against taking sides in US-led western rivalries against China for strategic influence in the region. He also rejected western criticism that Malaysia was too accommodating of China as it became increasingly assertive in the South China Sea.

Speaking at Australian National University in Canberra, Mr Anwar promoted “empathy” towards China, which he said regarded negative reactions to its rise as an “attempt to deny their legitimate place in history”.

“I believe that Malaysia and Australia have a duty to try the utmost to encourage the United States, China and other major players in the Asia-Pacific to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to the enhancement of regional co-operation and economic integration,” Mr Anwar said.

Without Southeast Asian nations’ intervention, the region would be “principally dictated by the calculations and designs of the major powers”.

Mr Anwar outlined globally significant societal and political shifts in the US over the past three decades such as globalisation that benefited the Asian working-class and reduced the US industrial base. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan had also impacted Americans’ outlook.

“The upshot is a preference for leaders who are more transactional with the rest of the world,” said Mr Anwar, referring to US politicians.

“The Washington consensus is gradually eroding, if not altogether disappeared,” he added.

Western perspectives on the future of the global order should not be expected to be embraced universally, Mr Anwar said.

In a veiled criticism of China enforcing legally baseless territorial claims in the South China Sea, Mr Anwar said “we may not turn a blind eye” to breaches of international law.