Manchester City make £100m bid for Tottenham’s England captain Harry Kane
16:08pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Manchester City are believed to have made a £100m bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Kane, currently playing with England in the Euros, reportedly told Spurs last month that he wished to leave in the summer.
City are open to including players in addition to the cash offer, but Tottenham are expected to reject the bid, Sky Sports is reporting.
Kane has made it clear his focus is entirely with England just now and despite some indifferent form so far, City, Manchester United and Chelsea are seen as the most likely clubs to land the striker for the new Premier League season.
Ironically, the new season kicks off with Spurs hosting Man City at their new stadium.