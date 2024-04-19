19 April 2024

Man detained after police operation at Iranian consulate in Paris

19 April 2024

French police have detained a man at the Iranian consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest.

Officers in the capital did they did not immediately confirm finding any weapons.

A Paris police official said officers are verifying the man’s identity and trying to determine whether he had weapons.

The man was spotted around 11am local time (10am BST) on Friday and that police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted.

The man’s motives were not immediately clear. No explosions have been reported, the official said.

Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

