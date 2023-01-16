A destroyed car lies between two pillars of the Brandenburg Gate (dpa via AP)
Man dies after crashing limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

A man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, German police said.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital’s popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people were not harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

