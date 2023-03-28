28 March 2023

‘Man shot after two people stabbed to death at Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon’

By The Newsroom
28 March 2023

Police have shot a man after two people were stabbed to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal’s prime minister said.

Antonio Costa said “everything points” to Tuesday’s “criminal act” being “an isolated incident”.

The suspect was taken to hospital, Mr Costa added.

Police said more information will be provided later in the day.

