01 May 2024

Man stabbed in knife attack in central Oslo

By The Newsroom
01 May 2024

Police in Norway say a man carrying two knives stabbed one person and threatened several others in the centre of Oslo on Wednesday.

The incident occurred outside one of the city’s biggest subway stations when an argument got out of control, police said.

The unnamed man in his 30s stabbed one man in the arm and charged at several others.

A policeman drew his gun and told the man to drop the knives, a witness told Norway’s national broadcaster NRK.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news

Humza Yousaf expected to quit as First Minister in Scotland

news

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney church stabbing, police say

world news