Powered By Pixels
17 October 2023

Man suspected of killing two Swedes in Brussels shot dead by police

By The Newsroom
17 October 2023

A man suspected of killing two Swedish nationals in Brussels overnight has been shot dead by police and a weapon has been recovered, Belgium’s interior minister said.

Annelies Verlinden told VRT radio that “we have the good news that we found the individual”.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passers by before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

Authorities had been searching for a 45-year-old suspected Tunisian extremist who was known to police and was living in Belgium illegally.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Belgium v Sweden abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels

news

Senior Tory MP Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct

news

Court arguments due over bid to gag Donald Trump

news