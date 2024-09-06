Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo remember rapper Rich Homie Quan after death age 34

Titans of the hip-hop industry have remembered US rapper Rich Homie Quan, following his death aged 34.

The melodic star rose to fame over a decade ago with his career closely tied to that of Grammy-winner Young Thug, as the pair were members of the group Rich Gang.

Quan – real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar – had other hits including Type Of Way released in 2013 and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) – which inspired a track from rapper iLoveMemphis titled Hit The Quan in 2016.

The viral song sparked a “Hit The Quan” dance craze, after the rapper popularised a series of low-stepping, arm-swinging dance movements in the music video for Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).

Kendrick Lamar, who has won 17 Grammy Awards, incorporated the dance move into a music video for his track These Walls – which featured a cameo from Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews.

Quan’s death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which did not provide a cause.

“On Thursday, September 5 2024, the Fulton County Medical Examiner was notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar,” a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday September 6 2024.”

Titans from the music industry weighed in on social media to express their sorrow at his death.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, wrote: “RIP to one of the best,” alongside a broken-heart emoji as she added a photograph of Quan to her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, fellow Atlanta-based rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, said: “May God be with US, never saw this being a part of our journey.”

He shared a photograph of the pair to his Instagram story, which also featured his late nephew and fellow Migos group member Takeoff.

The late rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in 2022.

US star 2 Chainz also remembered the rapper on Instagram, telling his 12.7million followers: “Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something.”

US music producer Metro Boomin, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, also shared a series of photographs of the pair on Instagram, writing:”Rich in spirit! You are now immortalised by your classics and your body of work.

“Praying God blesses your family with divine comfort and healing.”

A representative for Quan has been contacted for comment.