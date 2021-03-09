Meghan and Harry interview: a look at some of their claims

As the fallout from the Sussexes controversial Oprah Winfrey interview continues, here is an examination of some of the facts:

– Allegations of racism

The Duchess of Sussex said that when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

There have been calls for the Sussexes to clarify who made the remarks and what exactly they said, so the allegations can be addressed.

The Duke of Sussex said he will never reveal who said it and what was said, but this will not stop the speculation.

Winfrey’s later admission that Harry said it was not the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and Meghan’s suggestion that it would be “very damaging to them”, narrows the field.

While Meghan said it happened when she was expecting, the duke said this happened “right at the beginning… what will the kids look like?”

– Archie’s rightful title was taken away from him

Meghan said she and Harry wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security and be protected, and she suggested he was not given the title because of his race.

But Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, is not entitled to be an HRH or a prince due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by King George V.

He will be entitled to be an HRH or a prince when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne.

– Harry and Meghan wanted him to be a prince

At the time of his birth, a royal source said Harry and Meghan had decided he should be a regular Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But Meghan told Oprah this was not correct, adding: “It was not our decision to make.”

Yet Harry had always previously stressed the importance of wanting to be seen as normal, and he was thought to have wanted to give his baby the opportunities of an ordinary life that he never had, without the burden of being a prince.

He once said he was always more comfortable being Captain Wales in the Army than being Prince Harry.

As the first-born son of a duke, Archie was actually entitled to have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But a source said after Archie was born in May 2019: “They have chosen not to use a courtesy title.”

– Being a prince would have meant Archie had security

Being a prince or princess does not automatically mean royals have police protection.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s security is no longer paid for by the taxpayer, despite them being princesses and grandchildren of the monarch, because they are not working royals and have full-time jobs instead.

But as a full-time working royal, Harry and his family would have been entitled to 24-hour security by Metropolitan Police protection officers.

Final decisions are taken by the Home Office, in consultation with Buckingham Palace.

– What about Archie’s security in the future?

In recent years, the royal family has shifted towards a slimmed-down monarchy, focusing on those at the top of the line of succession.

Archie, who will move down the succession list if the Cambridge children have their own families, was never expected to be playing a key role in royal duties when older.

When Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals and moved to the US, it changed everything.

The prospect of the couple and their son living permanently in the US and not carrying out royal duties, but also having Metropolitan Police protection officers, paid for by British taxpayers, at their side was untenable.

But the royal family could have agreed to foot their security bill privately, and used a private firm.

– Money

Harry said his family “literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020.

But in January of that year, the duke and duchess released their bombshell statement saying they wanted to achieve financial independence.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent,” Harry and Meghan said.

Harry and Meghan’s public duties and some private costs were mostly funded by the Prince of Wales from his private £22 million-a-year Duchy of Cornwall income – not taxpayer funds but money which Charles receives because of his position as heir to the throne.

Taxpayers paid for the couple’s official travel, and some of their office costs, as well an undisclosed amount for their security.

– Surviving financially

Harry said he had what his mother Diana, Princess of Wales left him and “without that we would not have been able to do this”, and he went for the Netflix and Spotify deals to pay for his security.

Pre-Megxit, the duke and duchess’s joint wealth was estimated to be £18 million.

Harry inherited nearly £7 million from Diana but this will have grown with investment over the past 23 years.

He is also thought to have had an inheritance from the Queen Mother, so his total wealth in 2020 was believed to have been around £10-£15 million.

The duchess was then thought to be worth £2-£3 million, pocketing a reported £333,000 per season for six runs of the legal drama Suits, as well as earning a past income from feature films and fashion collections.

– Mental health

Questions remain as to why Meghan was not offered more help after her shocking admission that she had suicidal thoughts.

She said she begged for help, and asked to go somewhere to get help, and approached one of the most senior people in the institution, but was told it would not look good.

Who did Meghan approach in the palace for help when feeling suicidal and why was she not supported?

Even Harry, who launched the Heads Together mental health initiative with the Cambridges in 2016 and who has been open about his own struggles, told of his despair: “I didn’t know what to do. I wasn’t prepared for that. I went into a very dark place as well but I wanted to be there for her.”

Asked by Winfrey: “Did you tell other people in the family I need to get help for her?”

Harry replied: “That’s just not a conversation that would be had. I guess I was ashamed of admitting it to them.”

He added: “I didn’t have anyone to turn to.”

– The second wedding

Meghan said she and Harry had a secret marriage ceremony with the Archbishop of Canterbury in their “backyard” three days before their royal wedding.

But this cannot have been a legal ceremony as it lacked witnesses and a registered venue.