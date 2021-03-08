Meghan and Harry reveal they actually married THREE DAYS BEFORE the official Royal Wedding
One of the most remarkable revelations from the couple was that their fairytale wedding on May 19 was not when they actually tied the knot.
That happened three days earlier in their back garden at Kensington Palace with the Archbishop of Canterbury and no other guests.
In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, revealed they held a private ‘union’ in their backyard .
Meghan said ‘no one knew’ about the secret ceremony, in which the pair shared personal vows for ‘just the two of us’.
She added: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.”
Meghan went on to reveal that she and Harry phoned the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby - who performed the ceremony at their official wedding - and asked him to marry them in private days before the event that was watched by millions around the world.
“We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us’.”