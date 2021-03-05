Meghan takes another swipe at Royal Family in latest tease from Oprah interview

The Duchess of Sussex has criticised the constraints she faced when a working royal and said it was “liberating” to be able to “say yes” to Oprah Winfrey’s request for an interview.

Meghan has taken another swipe at the institution of the monarchy in the latest clip released from her interview with the US chat show queen, saying she and Harry now have “the ability to make our own choices”.

Winfrey revealed she first approached the duchess for an in-depth chat a few months before their May 2018 wedding but was turned down with the proviso “perhaps there will be another time”.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA Media)

Asked what was “right” about this moment to talk, Meghan replied in the clip aired on CBS This Morning: “Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of … a lot of life experience that’s happened.

“Also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.