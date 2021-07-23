Thomas Markle says he’ll take Meghan and Harry to court in order to see his grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has given another explosive interview in which he reveals he’ll take his daughter and Prince Harry to court in order to see his grandchildren.

Speaking from his Mexico home, Markle told Fox News: “I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

He has seen neither of them following a complete breakdown in his relationship with Meghan in the build-up to her wedding.

He said: “We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

The 77-year-old also took a pop at his son-in-law over the recent announcement that Harry is publishing his memoirs.

“Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell,” he said. “After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell.”

Markle also recalled the moment Meghan announced that she ‘wanted to become famous’.

“I believe this is the day around the time she was 12 when I was nominated once again for a nation Emmy Award and I asked Meghan to be my date.

“Once she was on the red carpet with me and the flashes were popping and the lights blaring and the red carpet blinded you all over... Meghan turned to me and said ‘Daddy, I want to be famous just like you one day.’ I turned to her and said, ‘You are famous to me already and in life family is all that really matters,’” he added.