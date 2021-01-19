Melania Trump releases her farewell message
Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday to share a seven-minute-long farewell video addressed to the American people.
She thanked those who have inspired her amid her time at the White House, saying: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as first lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace."
Melania also addressed the pandemic and thanked health care workers.
"As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all of the nurses, doctors, health care professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers and so many others who are working to save lives."
She also seemingly referenced the attacks on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, saying: "Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."
The Trumps will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, breaking a longstanding tradition symbolising the peaceful transfer of power