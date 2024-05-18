18 May 2024

Member of Israel’s War Cabinet threatens to quit unless new plan adopted

By The Newsroom
18 May 2024

A member of Israel’s three-man War Cabinet has threatened to resign from the government if it does not adopt a new plan for the war in Gaza.

The move would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on his far-right allies.

Benny Gantz’s announcement on Saturday escalates a divide within Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its stated goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages abducted in the October 7 attack.

Mr Gantz set out a six-point plan that includes the return of scores of hostages, ending Hamas’s rule, demilitarising the strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs.

It also supports efforts to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said if it is not adopted by June 8 he will quit the government.

Mr Gantz, a centrist politician and longtime political rival of Mr Netanyahu, joined his coalition and the War Cabinet in the early days of the war.

His departure would leave Mr Netanyahu even more beholden to far-right allies who have taken a hard line on negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release, and who believe Israel should occupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news

French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attack

world news

New train services between London and Greater Manchester planned

financial news