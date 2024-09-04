04 September 2024

Migrant boat spotted in English Channel day after 12 people died

By The Newsroom
04 September 2024

Just a day after 12 migrants died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel, another boat carrying several dozen people appears to be making another attempt to reach the UK from northern France.

Journalists on a beach in Wimereux are broadcasting live video of an inflatable boat carrying people, seemingly migrants, out to sea.

The beach is on the northern French coastline and close to the site of Tuesday’s deadly sinking.

The boat is so laden that some of those aboard, crammed side-by-side on the inflatable tubes, have their legs over the sides.

Many are wearing orange lifejackets.

A small grey patrol boat flying a French flag approached the inflatable at one point and a crewmember then tossed more orange life vests – about half a dozen of them – to people aboard the vessel, who caught them.

A larger patrol vessel is shadowing the inflatable from a distance.

