10 November 2021

Migrant groups ‘detained in Poland’ after entering from Belarus

By The Newsroom
10 November 2021

Two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland but all the people in the groups were detained, Polish authorities said Wednesday.

Poland’s defence ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp.

The ministry posted a video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots.

It is impossible to independently verify the information due to a state of emergency in Poland that prevents reporters, activists and any other non-residents from entering a zone along the border.

Migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AP) (AP)

The latest developments come amid the most tense period to date after months of heavy migration on Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent, Latvia.

The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability with a new wave of mass migration to the EU.

EU leaders say Belarus is retaliating for sanctions the bloc imposed on Mr Lukashenko’s authoritarian government over its brutal crackdown on domestic dissent.

Thousands of people were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Marcus Rashford says he’ll give his MBE to his mum and vows to continue child poverty campaign

news

Government set to announce mandatory Covid-19 jabs for frontline NHS staff

news

Travis Scott offers to pay funeral costs of the eight people killed at Astroworld Festival

celebrity