Conor McGregor
25 January 2023

MMA fighter Conor McGregor investigated for assault in Ibiza

By The Newsroom
25 January 2023

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is under investigation in Spain after being accused of assault in Ibiza, court officials have said.

The case had been closed but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving more details about the alleged incident.

The court did not give any more detail about the case involving the MMA superstar.

Spanish media said the investigation was related to an altercation with a woman on a yacht after a party in Ibiza.

