26 October 2021

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million Covid-19 doses

By The Newsroom
26 October 2021

Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine available to African countries.

Tuesday’s announcement says Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price”.

The company called it “the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union”, which has been outspoken about the need for many more Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Africa and its 1.3 billion people remain the least-vaccinated region of the world against Covid-19, with just over 5% fully vaccinated.

Moderna said this agreement is separate from its deal with the global Covax project to supply up to 500 million doses from late this year through 2022.

Covax aims to supply doses to low- and middle-income countries.

