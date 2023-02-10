Natalia Gavrilita (AP)
10 February 2023

Moldovan prime minister resigns and government collapses

By The Newsroom
10 February 2023

Moldova’s government has collapsed following the resignation of pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine.

Ms Gavrilita told a news conference that the “time has come for me to announce my resignation” and said no-one had expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

Her time in power was marked by a string of problems.

These include an acute energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and several troublesome incidents such as missiles from the war in neighbouring Ukraine traversing its skies.

A new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu ahead of approval by Moldova’s 101-seat parliament.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news

Newborn baby rescued after mother gives birth while buried in quake debris

world news

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

world news