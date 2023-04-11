11 April 2023

Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud

By The Newsroom
11 April 2023

Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended prison sentence of six months and a day by a Spanish court for tax fraud.

The France international was also fined almost 134,000 euros (£117,711) for not properly paying taxes in Spain.

The 32-year-old played for Spanish side Sevilla from 2016-19.

The sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player’s defence team, the court said.

Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain.

