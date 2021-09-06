Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA) (AP)
By The Newsroom
7:57am, Mon 06 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown on Tuesday, the government has announced.

However the largest city of Auckland will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since last month.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Mark Mitchell/PA) (AP)

All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

AP