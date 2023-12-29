Mother and daughter dead after truck hits several people in southern German city
A mother and daughter have died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.
The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in Passau, they said in a statement.
A 37-year-old woman died of her injuries at the site. Her 11-year-old daughter died in hospital late on Friday afternoon, police said. Three other pedestrians were injured, among them the nine-year-old son of the dead woman.
The truck driver was also injured and initially taken to hospital. He was later discharged and taken into police custody on Friday afternoon.
A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.”
Police said an investigation was ongoing.
