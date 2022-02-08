08 February 2022

Mudslide kills at least 14 people in Colombia

By The Newsroom
08 February 2022

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town on Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

Neighbours join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors in Pereira (Andres Otalvaro/AP) (AP)

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Many of the houses in the neighbourhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

2022 Oscars nominations: The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story lead Academy Awards short list

world news

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news