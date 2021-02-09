Myanmar junta imposes curfew and bans meetings as protests swell

Myanmar’s new military rulers on Monday signalled their intention to crack down on opponents of their takeover by effectively banning peaceful public protests in the country’s two biggest cities.

The restrictions were ordered after police used water cannons against hundreds of protesters in the capital, Naypyitaw, who were demanding the military hand power back to elected officials, in one of many demonstrations around the country.

Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorised processions, were banned, and an 8pm to 4am curfew was imposed for areas of Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s first- and second-biggest cities, where thousands of people have been demonstrating since Saturday.

Protesters in Yangon rallied on Monday at a major downtown intersection, raising three-finger salutes that are symbols of resistance and carrying placards saying “Reject the military coup” and “Justice for Myanmar”.

Myanmar Mandalay Photo6 (AP)

There were also demonstrations in towns in the north, south-east and east of the country.

The decrees enabling the new restrictive measures were issued on a township-by-township basis, and were expected to be extended to other areas as well. The decrees specified that they were issued in response to people carrying out unlawful actions that harm the rule of law, a reference to the protests.

The growing defiance was striking in a country where past demonstrations have been met with deadly force. The fact resistance was happening in Naypyitaw, whose population includes many civil servants and their families, spoke to the level of anger among people who had only begun to taste democracy in recent years after five decades of military rule.

“We do not want the military junta,” said Daw Moe, a protester in Yangon. “We never ever wanted this junta. Nobody wants it. All the people are ready to fight them.”

The coup came the day newly elected lawmakers were supposed to take their seats in Parliament after November’s elections. The generals have said that vote was marred by fraud — though the country’s election commission has dismissed that claim.

Myanmar (AP)

State media for the first time on Monday made reference to the protests, claiming they were endangering the country’s stability.

“Democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline,” declared a statement from the Ministry of Information, read on state television station MRTV.

“We will have to take legal actions to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety and the rule of law.”

However, the military commander who led the coup and is now Myanmar’s leader made no mention of the unrest in a 20-minute televised speech Monday night, his first to the public since the takeover.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing instead repeated the claims about voting fraud that have been the justification for the military’s takeover. He said his junta would hold new elections as promised in a year and hand over power to the winners, and explained the junta’s intended policies for Covid-19 control and the economy.

The growing protests recall previous movements in the south-east Asian country’s long and bloody struggle for democracy.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied at Yangon’s Sule Pagoda, which was a focal point of demonstrations against military rule during a massive 1988 uprising and again during a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.

The military used deadly force to end both of those uprisings. Aside from a few officers, soldiers have not been in the streets at protests this past week.