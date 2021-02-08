Mysterious monolith appears near World Heritage Site in Turkey

Turkish police officers guard a monolith
Turkish police officers guard a monolith (AP)
By The Newsroom
11:40am, Mon 08 Feb 2021
The appearance of a mysterious monolith in south-eastern Turkey is being investigated by authorities in the country.

The metal block was found by a farmer in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon”.

The monolith, three metres high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the Unesco World Heritage Site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported that police were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

