10 December 2021

Nasa’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit to unveil most dramatic and extreme parts of universe ever seen

By US Newsroom
10 December 2021

Nasa’s newest X-ray observatory has rocketed into orbit in a bid to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding across the universe.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.

It is called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarisation Explorer.

Scientists said the observatory – actually three telescopes in one – will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.

“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” said Brian Ramsey, Nasa’s deputy principal scientist.

Operations should begin next month.

Nasa is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news

New Zealand reveals unique plan which effectively prevents anyone under 14 from ever being able to buy cigarettes

world news

More bad news for Boris! Now Tories are fined £17,800 over donation for refurbishment of Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat

news