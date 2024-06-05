Nationalists march in Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’
Israeli participants in a nationalist march through a Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanted “Death to Arabs” on Wednesday, stoking already surging tensions as the war in Gaza rages.
Thousands of Israelis, including many ultranationalists, were taking part in the “Jerusalem Day” march.
The annual event marks Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 Middle East war.
The marchers also chanted anti-Islamic slogans outside the Damascus Gate, a central gathering place for Palestinians in east Jerusalem.
The march in the past has helped fuel violence, including helping to set off an 11-day war with Hamas three years ago.
Palestinians view the annual march as provocative.
