Netanyahu announces formation of Israeli coalition government
Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.
The Prime Minister designate made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.
His Likud Party released a brief video clip of a smiling Mr Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.
The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners, who still have to finalise their power-sharing deals with the Likud Party.
Nonetheless, Mr Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process “as soon as possible next week”.
Even if he is successful, Mr Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead.
He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swathes of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.
