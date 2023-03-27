27 March 2023

Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

By The Newsroom
27 March 2023

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a delay in his judicial overhaul plan, saying he wanted to give time to seek a compromise over the contentious package with his political opponents.

He made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.

“When there’s an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialogue, I, as prime minister, am taking a time-out for dialogue,” Mr Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address.

Striking a more conciliatory tone, he said he was determined to pass a judicial reform but called for “an attempt to achieve broad consensus”.

Immediately after his statement, the head of the country’s largest trade union said it would call off a general strike that threatened to grind Israel’s economy to a halt.

