New president Joe Biden brings slightly new look to Oval Office

By US Newsroom
12:57pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
US President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office at the White House a slight makeover.

Mr Biden revealed the new decor as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington (AP)
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington, including a pairing of former President Franklin D Roosevelt over the mantle of the fireplace (AP)
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington, including a table with family photos (AP)

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labour leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president.

Also represented in sculptures are civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Wednesday in Washington, including a bust of civil rights leader Rosa Parks (AP)

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Mr Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Wednesday in Washington. On the the table is a bust of former President Harry Truman (AP)

Mr Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter coloured one installed by former president Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Mr Biden is using what is known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington (AP)
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (AP)

Mr Trump used that desk too.

