New RTE boss: I want to see maximum transparency from Tubridy and his agent

RTE’s new boss has urged star presenter Ryan Tubridy to be fully transparent when he faces parliamentary committees as he made it clear his future at the broadcaster remains undecided.

Kevin Bakhurst spoke ahead of highly anticipated appearances by Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly at two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday to face questions on the 345,000 euro of undisclosed payments RTE made to the former Late Late Show host.

Tubridy has been off air from his weekday radio show on RTE since the scandal broke last month.

On his first day as new director general of RTE, Mr Bakhurst was asked about Tubridy’s RTE future.

“As far as Ryan goes, we’ll have to see how the week goes and what comes out of this week and we’ll have to take a decision on that soon for everyone’s sake and for Ryan’s sake,” he said.

He added: “I think it’s really important we see what comes out in the committees.

“I want to see maximum transparency from Ryan and his agent in that committee, and I want to see maximum transparency from RTE and we’ll be putting more documents out to ensure that happens.

“And I want honesty and I want transparency and then we’ll make a judgment.”

Mr Bakhurst, who said he had not spoken to Tubridy about the controversy, also said RTE will be looking at its relationship with agents.

“On the question of the agent, I don’t want to single out an individual agent. I don’t think it’s personally healthy that any single agent has such power in any particular country,” he said.

“We will be looking at our future relationships with agents and how we deal with them.”

Mr Bakhurst said he was unsure of the exact amount Tubridy is currently being paid, saying RTE’s finance team and lawyers are handling the issue amid a pause in negotiations over a new contract for the star.

Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty is taking over from Tubridy as the host of the flagship Late Late Show on RTE television.

His 250,000 euro per season salary is significant less than his predecessor’s.

Mr Bakhurst said Kielty’s salary sets a new “benchmark” for RTE.

“I think we need to continue the downward pressure on top presenter pay,” he said.

“I did have some contact with Paddy Kielty along the way and he’s behaved impeccably and I’d like to thank him for that.

“He’s going to be a great success and I look forward to working with him.”