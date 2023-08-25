25 August 2023

Niger’s junta asks French ambassador to leave the country

By The Newsroom
Niger’s military junta has asked the French ambassador to leave the country, the nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The move further escalates the international crisis in the West African nation stemming from a coup that ousted its democratically-elected president.

French ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter that accused him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry.

The letter dated Friday August 25, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, also cited “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger” as among the reasons for Mr Itte’s expulsion.

Niger, a former French colony, was France’s partner before last month’s coup in the fight against jihadi violence.

