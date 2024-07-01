01 July 2024

Nine people killed as car hits pedestrians in Seoul

By The Newsroom
01 July 2024

Emergency officials in South Korea said a car has hit pedestrians in central Seoul, killing nine people and injuring four others.

Emergency officer Kim Chun-su told a briefing that one of the four injured is in serious condition after Monday night’s crash.

South Korean media report that a passenger car hit people waiting at a traffic light near City Hall.

The reports say the driver in his late 60s spoke of a sudden, unintended acceleration. The reports say police detained him at the scene.

Police officers control a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in South Korea (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP) (AP)

