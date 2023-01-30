Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings to the same 15%( Jacques Brinon/AP)
30 January 2023

Nissan and Renault equalise shareholdings to iron out voting conflict

By The Newsroom
30 January 2023

Nissan and Renault have equalised their company shareholdings at 15% to iron out a source of conflict in the Japan-France car alliance.

Renault Group will transfer 28.4% of the Nissan shares it owns into a French trust, so its stake will be the same 15% that Nissan has in the French vehicle maker.

Voting rights would be “neutralised” for most decisions, the two companies said.

The move had been anticipated because of leaks to various media outlets.

The Nissan-Renault alliance began in 1999, at a time when the Japanese car maker was in tough financial straits.

The disparity was a cause of friction, especially after Nissan became far more profitable than Renault.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news

Rare green comet last seen 50,000 years ago due to make closest pass by Earth

world news

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

world news