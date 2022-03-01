01 March 2022

No need to change Nato’s nuclear weapons alert level, secretary general says

By The Newsroom
01 March 2022

Nato’s chief has said the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level, despite Russia’s threats.

Nato’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda an air base in Poland where Nato’s Polish and US fighter jets are based.

“We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of Nato’s nuclear forces,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has put nuclear forces on high alert (File/Ministry of Defence/PA) (PA Media)

The Kremlin has raised the spectre of nuclear war, reporting on Monday that its land, air and sea nuclear forces were on high alert following President Vladimir Putin’s weekend order.

Nato itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members, the United States, Britain and France, do.

