No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warns

07 February 2022

US President Joe Biden said “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2″, a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops”.

Mr Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Alex Brandon/AP) (AP)

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict.

Mr Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

