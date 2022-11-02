North and South Korea exchange missile launches near tense sea border

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border.

South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest over the ongoing South Korean-US military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The White House maintained that the United States has no hostile intent towards North Korea and vowed to work with allies to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

The North’s barrage of missile tests also came as world attention was focused on South Korea following a weekend Halloween tragedy that saw more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul in what was the country’s largest disaster in years.

South Korea’s military said North Korea launched at least 17 missiles — all short-range ballistic weapons or suspected surface-to-air missiles — off its its eastern and western coasts on Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, North Korea fired about 100 artillery shells into an eastern maritime buffer zone the Koreas created in 2018 to reduce tensions, according to South Korea’s military.

The launch of 17 missiles is a record number of daily weapons tests by North Korea in recent years.

One of the ballistic missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed 104 miles north west of the island.

South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos showing island residents moving to underground shelters.

Hours later on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said it lifted the air raid alert on the island.

That missile landed 16 miles away from the rivals’ sea border. It landed in international waters but far south of the two countries’ border, off the east coast of South Korea.

South Korea’s military said it was the first time a North Korean missile had landed so close to the sea border since the countries’ division in 1948.

“This is very unprecedented and we will never tolerate it,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

In 2010, North Korea shelled a frontline South Korean island off the peninsula’s western coast, killing four people. But the weapons used were artillery rockets, not ballistic missiles whose launches or tests are banned by multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Later Wednesday, South Korean fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations.

South Korea’s military said the missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 16 miles north of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell earlier Wednesday.

It said it maintains a readiness to win “an overwhelming victory” against North Korea in potential clashes.