North Korea fires another missile as weapons testing resumes, South Korea says
By The Newsroom
North Korea has fired a second ballistic missile into the sea off the coast of South Korea, the South’s military said.
Officials said in a statement that the launch was made on Monday morning without giving further details.
The reported launch came hours after Seoul reported that North Korea had conducted a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea in a resumption of its weapons-testing activities.
Observers said the North’s back-to-back launches were likely to be a protest against moves by South Korea and the US to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of Pyongyang’s evolving nuclear threats.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox