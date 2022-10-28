North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
By The Newsroom
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.
The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.
